3012 Richwood Circle

Updated 3-2-2 with newer luxury vinyl tile and ceramic tile flooring. Granite tops in kitchen and baths. Newer tile in both bathroom showers and tubs. Large fenced back yard. Walk to Bedford Boys Ranch Park. App fee is $35 per adult. Pets considered on case by case basis but no large agressive breed dogs.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
