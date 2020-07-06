All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3012 Richwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3012 Richwood Circle
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:28 PM

3012 Richwood Circle

3012 Richwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3012 Richwood Circle, Bedford, TX 76021
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3-2-2 with newer luxury vinyl tile and ceramic tile flooring. Granite tops in kitchen and baths. Newer tile in both bathroom showers and tubs. Large fenced back yard. Walk to Bedford Boys Ranch Park. App fee is $35 per adult. Pets considered on case by case basis but no large agressive breed dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Richwood Circle have any available units?
3012 Richwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Richwood Circle have?
Some of 3012 Richwood Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Richwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Richwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Richwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Richwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Richwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Richwood Circle offers parking.
Does 3012 Richwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Richwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Richwood Circle have a pool?
No, 3012 Richwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Richwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 3012 Richwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Richwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Richwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary