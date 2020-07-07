All apartments in Bedford
3005 Pecan Circle
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:24 PM

3005 Pecan Circle

3005 Pecan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Pecan Circle, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
pet friendly
This lovely, move-in ready Bedford home in award winning school district offers four bedrooms, two baths, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and bay window in breakfast area. Amenities include wood-like tile floors, updated lighting and fans, and fresh interior paint. Living room features beam-vaulted ceiling with skylights and brick-hearth wood-burning fireplace. Spacious master is split from other bedrooms and offers tray ceiling and spa-inspired bathroom with his and hers closets. Large, fenced yard with large trees features partially covered patio and storage shed.KIT. FRIDGE is included. NO WASHER or DRYER provided by Landlord. NO SMOKERS please. NO CATS. Small dog considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Pecan Circle have any available units?
3005 Pecan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Pecan Circle have?
Some of 3005 Pecan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Pecan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Pecan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Pecan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Pecan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Pecan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Pecan Circle offers parking.
Does 3005 Pecan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Pecan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Pecan Circle have a pool?
No, 3005 Pecan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Pecan Circle have accessible units?
No, 3005 Pecan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Pecan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Pecan Circle has units with dishwashers.

