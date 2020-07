Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Adorable updated 3 bedroom home! Well maintained, convenient location near DFW airport with short drives to both downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. VERY open layout with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features all ss appliances, double ovens, and refrigerator will stay. Wired for surround sound. Great sized backyard that backs to Meadow Creek Elementary with a covered porch and firepit area. Come check out this cute rental! See below phone number for showings.