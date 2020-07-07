All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 30 Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
30 Park Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:44 AM

30 Park Lane

30 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

30 Park Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is a amazing townhouse inside and out located in a quite well kept community. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, private yard and two car garage. Updated with granite countertops and wooden floors. Community Pool, Tennis Courts and a Club House for special occasions. HOA maintains yard. Enter Morrow Green Garden at South gate off Bedford Road turn left on Morrow and turn left on 2nd Park Lane, house on left corner.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299243?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Park Lane have any available units?
30 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Park Lane have?
Some of 30 Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 30 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 30 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 30 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 30 Park Lane has a pool.
Does 30 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 30 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary