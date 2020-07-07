30 Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This is a amazing townhouse inside and out located in a quite well kept community. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, private yard and two car garage. Updated with granite countertops and wooden floors. Community Pool, Tennis Courts and a Club House for special occasions. HOA maintains yard. Enter Morrow Green Garden at South gate off Bedford Road turn left on Morrow and turn left on 2nd Park Lane, house on left corner.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299243?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.