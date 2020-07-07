30 Park Lane

Amenities
This is a amazing townhouse inside and out located in a quite well kept community. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, private yard and two car garage. Updated with granite countertops and wooden floors. Community Pool, Tennis Courts and a Club House for special occasions. HOA maintains yard. Enter Morrow Green Garden at South gate off Bedford Road turn left on Morrow and turn left on 2nd Park Lane, house on left corner.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299243?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.