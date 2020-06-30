2824 Shady Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3-2 duplex recently remodeled on inside. Solid surface range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and nearly new fridge. Also includes nearly new Bosch washer dryer. Unit has recent air-conditioning system. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. 2 car carport in rear is accessible from alley. Small storage room next to carport for mower. Febces rear and side yard. 2-10th of a mile from Shady Brook Elementary. New energy efficient windows to be installed by mid August. Ready for your furnishings after new windows are installed. Must see to appreciate. Available mid August after new energyefficient windows. Small dogs allowed up to 15 lbs adult weight. Tenants agent to verify room sizes for prospect.