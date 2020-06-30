All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2824 Shady Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2824 Shady Brook Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:10 AM

2824 Shady Brook Drive

2824 Shady Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2824 Shady Brook Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-2 duplex recently remodeled on inside. Solid surface range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and nearly new fridge. Also includes nearly new Bosch washer dryer. Unit has recent air-conditioning system. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. 2 car carport in rear is accessible from alley. Small storage room next to carport for mower. Febces rear and side yard. 2-10th of a mile from Shady Brook Elementary. New energy efficient windows to be installed by mid August. Ready for your furnishings after new windows are installed. Must see to appreciate. Available mid August after new energyefficient windows. Small dogs allowed up to 15 lbs adult weight. Tenants agent to verify room sizes for prospect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Shady Brook Drive have any available units?
2824 Shady Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 Shady Brook Drive have?
Some of 2824 Shady Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Shady Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Shady Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Shady Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 Shady Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2824 Shady Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Shady Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 2824 Shady Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2824 Shady Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Shady Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2824 Shady Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Shady Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2824 Shady Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Shady Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2824 Shady Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary