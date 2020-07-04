2821 Shady Grove Drive

Amenities
Forward specific questions to owner listing Agnt Selene McClure. Available April 6th 2020. Great neighborhood in the Mid Cities. 2 Bedroom. One-story. 2 car covered carport. Fenced yard. Very well kept unit with tile entry, kitchen, bathroom and fireplace. 2 inch blinds throughout. Main bdrm enjoys double wide closet. Each bedroom w private sink dressing area & they share one tub & toilet. Eat in kitchen w French style doors to parking area. Good counter space. Full size W D area, Includes appliances & fridge. Pets OK $250 per pet. Tenant pays utilities and yard. Good credit only.