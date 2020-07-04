All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2821 Shady Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2821 Shady Grove Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2821 Shady Grove Drive

2821 Shady Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2821 Shady Grove Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Forward specific questions to owner listing Agnt Selene McClure. Available April 6th 2020. Great neighborhood in the Mid Cities. 2 Bedroom. One-story. 2 car covered carport. Fenced yard. Very well kept unit with tile entry, kitchen, bathroom and fireplace. 2 inch blinds throughout. Main bdrm enjoys double wide closet. Each bedroom w private sink dressing area & they share one tub & toilet. Eat in kitchen w French style doors to parking area. Good counter space. Full size W D area, Includes appliances & fridge. Pets OK $250 per pet. Tenant pays utilities and yard. Good credit only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Shady Grove Drive have any available units?
2821 Shady Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Shady Grove Drive have?
Some of 2821 Shady Grove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Shady Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Shady Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Shady Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Shady Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Shady Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Shady Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 2821 Shady Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Shady Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Shady Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2821 Shady Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Shady Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2821 Shady Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Shady Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Shady Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary