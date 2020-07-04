2821 Shady Grove Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Forward specific questions to owner listing Agnt Selene McClure. Available April 6th 2020. Great neighborhood in the Mid Cities. 2 Bedroom. One-story. 2 car covered carport. Fenced yard. Very well kept unit with tile entry, kitchen, bathroom and fireplace. 2 inch blinds throughout. Main bdrm enjoys double wide closet. Each bedroom w private sink dressing area & they share one tub & toilet. Eat in kitchen w French style doors to parking area. Good counter space. Full size W D area, Includes appliances & fridge. Pets OK $250 per pet. Tenant pays utilities and yard. Good credit only.