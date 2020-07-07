All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

2817 Summit View Drive

2817 Summit View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Summit View Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4-3-2 Townhome in Bedford, HEB ISD! Spacious rooms, hard surface flooring -great for those with allergies, stainless appliances, neutral colors & so much more! Entry opens to the 17x14 family room with a decorative stone fireplace. To the left is the breakfast room which opens to the galley style kitchen that boasts energy star appliances including a stainless built-in microwave, stove & dishwasher. The master suite has a large 10x8 walk-in closet & private bath with beautiful decorative tile work. One bedroom & one full bath on first floor. Master, two additional bedrooms & two full baths upstairs. Side entrance, quaint backyard for low maintenance & fridge included. One small pet under 30lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Summit View Drive have any available units?
2817 Summit View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Summit View Drive have?
Some of 2817 Summit View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Summit View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Summit View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Summit View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 Summit View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2817 Summit View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Summit View Drive offers parking.
Does 2817 Summit View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Summit View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Summit View Drive have a pool?
No, 2817 Summit View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Summit View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2817 Summit View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Summit View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Summit View Drive has units with dishwashers.

