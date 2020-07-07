2817 Summit View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4-3-2 Townhome in Bedford, HEB ISD! Spacious rooms, hard surface flooring -great for those with allergies, stainless appliances, neutral colors & so much more! Entry opens to the 17x14 family room with a decorative stone fireplace. To the left is the breakfast room which opens to the galley style kitchen that boasts energy star appliances including a stainless built-in microwave, stove & dishwasher. The master suite has a large 10x8 walk-in closet & private bath with beautiful decorative tile work. One bedroom & one full bath on first floor. Master, two additional bedrooms & two full baths upstairs. Side entrance, quaint backyard for low maintenance & fridge included. One small pet under 30lbs considered.