2813 Shady Grove Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:35 AM

2813 Shady Grove Drive

2813 Shady Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Shady Grove Dr, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Forward questions to owner listing agnt Selene McClure. Great neighborhood. Well kept tri-plex home, this unit is 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Two stories with Master bedroom and full bath up and 2nd bedroom and bathroom down. Master has walk-in closet and balcony upstairs. Vaulted ceiling in living area with fireplace. Separate laundry room with storage cabinets. Nice kitchen with white cabinets and electric range. 2 car covered carport w storage closet. Outside attached covered patio. NO fenced yard. Includes appliances & fridge. Pets OK. Good credit only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

