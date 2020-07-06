2813 Shady Grove Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Forward questions to owner listing agnt Selene McClure. Great neighborhood. Well kept tri-plex home, this unit is 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Two stories with Master bedroom and full bath up and 2nd bedroom and bathroom down. Master has walk-in closet and balcony upstairs. Vaulted ceiling in living area with fireplace. Separate laundry room with storage cabinets. Nice kitchen with white cabinets and electric range. 2 car covered carport w storage closet. Outside attached covered patio. NO fenced yard. Includes appliances & fridge. Pets OK. Good credit only.