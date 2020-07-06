All apartments in Bedford
2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021

2709 Woodrill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Woodrill Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Great home in great neighborhood. Great school district to Bedford, and Colleyville. House needs updating but is ready to move into asap.
Just bring your finishing touches to the house.
Home in cul de sac. Has a nice big pool. It needs work. Small basic updating to get it at full price.
Prices reduction from MLS listing at $235,000. Buy it now and live in it, rent it or sell it.
Market rent in that area is going for $1800-2200.
Sell it for $260,000 with small work done on the house less than $12,000.
Can't go wrong at $210,000. house next door is selling at $260,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 have any available units?
2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 offer parking?
No, 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 has a pool.
Does 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 have accessible units?
No, 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Woodrill Ct, Bedford, TX 76021 does not have units with air conditioning.

