Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and clean house located in heart of Bedford. The house is well maintained and in move-in ready condition. Large shed in back yard for extra storage room. The location of the house is very convenient to major highways, shopping centers, and restaurants. Pet will be reviewed by owner. Owner is a licensed salesperson in Texas. The pictures are from previous listing