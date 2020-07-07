2429 Spring Valley Drive

Amenities

Property also for sale. Fabulous 3-3-2 in a great location of Bedford, HEB ISD! Gorgeous hardwoods, extensive crown molding, spacious rooms, tray ceilings, beautiful granite countertops, 2 living, 2 dining and so much more! Entry opens to the first living area with Old World architectural features, a classic brick fireplace and built-ins. Off the entry is a lovely formal dining with a winsome chandelier. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, double ovens and loads of storage! Private master suite has a large walk-in closet, separate shower and soaking tub. Nice sized secodaries, two additional baths with WI showers, utility with storage, huge backyard patio and more! One small pet under 30 lbs considered.