Bedford, TX
2429 Spring Valley Drive
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:21 AM

2429 Spring Valley Drive

2429 Spring Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2429 Spring Valley Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Property also for sale. Fabulous 3-3-2 in a great location of Bedford, HEB ISD! Gorgeous hardwoods, extensive crown molding, spacious rooms, tray ceilings, beautiful granite countertops, 2 living, 2 dining and so much more! Entry opens to the first living area with Old World architectural features, a classic brick fireplace and built-ins. Off the entry is a lovely formal dining with a winsome chandelier. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, double ovens and loads of storage! Private master suite has a large walk-in closet, separate shower and soaking tub. Nice sized secodaries, two additional baths with WI showers, utility with storage, huge backyard patio and more! One small pet under 30 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Spring Valley Drive have any available units?
2429 Spring Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Spring Valley Drive have?
Some of 2429 Spring Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Spring Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Spring Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Spring Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 Spring Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2429 Spring Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Spring Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2429 Spring Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Spring Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Spring Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2429 Spring Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Spring Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2429 Spring Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Spring Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 Spring Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

