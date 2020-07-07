2400 Shady Turf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

YARD CARE INCLUDED! Lovely, well maintained duplex in friendly community. Close to hospital district, 121 and 183 highways and shopping. Recently renovated with LED lighting, fresh paint, tile, new carpet (Sept 2019) in bedrooms and study, plus fresh faucets in both baths. Neutral ceramic tile in kitchen, hall and both baths. Vaulted ceilings with updated fans and granite at breakfast bar. Large study could double as 3rd bedroom. Fenced, private backyard with large elevated wood deck. Secured parking behind wood gate. Storage room and newly stained fence. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No large breeds over 30lbs. Appliances (frig,WD) can be included if needed or removed if not.