All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2400 Shady Turf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2400 Shady Turf Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

2400 Shady Turf Drive

2400 Shady Turf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2400 Shady Turf Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
YARD CARE INCLUDED! Lovely, well maintained duplex in friendly community. Close to hospital district, 121 and 183 highways and shopping. Recently renovated with LED lighting, fresh paint, tile, new carpet (Sept 2019) in bedrooms and study, plus fresh faucets in both baths. Neutral ceramic tile in kitchen, hall and both baths. Vaulted ceilings with updated fans and granite at breakfast bar. Large study could double as 3rd bedroom. Fenced, private backyard with large elevated wood deck. Secured parking behind wood gate. Storage room and newly stained fence. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No large breeds over 30lbs. Appliances (frig,WD) can be included if needed or removed if not.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Shady Turf Drive have any available units?
2400 Shady Turf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Shady Turf Drive have?
Some of 2400 Shady Turf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Shady Turf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Shady Turf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Shady Turf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Shady Turf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Shady Turf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Shady Turf Drive offers parking.
Does 2400 Shady Turf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Shady Turf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Shady Turf Drive have a pool?
No, 2400 Shady Turf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Shady Turf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2400 Shady Turf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Shady Turf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Shady Turf Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary