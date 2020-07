Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Over 2,200 sq. feet, vaulted ceiling in great room with fireplace, wet bar for east entertaining. The formal dining room could also be an office. Breakfast area looks onto a private patio. Four bedrooms with Master on opposite side of house. Over sized rear entry garage with workshop. Single story home. Desirable HEB school system. Easy access to major freeways into Dallas or Fort Worth. Only minutes to DFW airport. Outstanding quality neighborhood with pride of ownership