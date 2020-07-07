All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2217 Carlisle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2217 Carlisle Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

2217 Carlisle Street

2217 Carlisle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2217 Carlisle Street, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
END UNIT townhome in highly sought-after community with FULL-SIZE WASHER, DRYER, & FRIDGE INCLUDED! BRAND NEW hardwood flooring downstairs. BRAND NEW carpet upstairs. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, walk-in closet, open concept living with spacious kitchen & dining area, vaulted ceilings, private attached 2-car garage, separate utility room with additional storage room attached, and more! Enjoy the private park with scenic walking trail & benches just steps away from your front door. Easy access to DFW Airport and Highways 121 & 183. This property is a MUST SEE!! Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis. No pet deposit, $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Carlisle Street have any available units?
2217 Carlisle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Carlisle Street have?
Some of 2217 Carlisle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Carlisle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Carlisle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Carlisle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Carlisle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Carlisle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Carlisle Street offers parking.
Does 2217 Carlisle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 Carlisle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Carlisle Street have a pool?
No, 2217 Carlisle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Carlisle Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 Carlisle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Carlisle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Carlisle Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary