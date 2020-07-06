All apartments in Bedford
2216 Highcrest Drive
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:50 AM

2216 Highcrest Drive

2216 Highcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Bedford
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2216 Highcrest Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Bedford! Updated inside! Cozy warm neutral tones throughout the home. Stunning wood look tile floors, Granite countertops. Very modern looking kitchen with Island. Lots of windows offer lots of natural light throughout. Oversized master suite with a huge walk in closet. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Highcrest Drive have any available units?
2216 Highcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Highcrest Drive have?
Some of 2216 Highcrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Highcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Highcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Highcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Highcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Highcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 2216 Highcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Highcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Highcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Highcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2216 Highcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Highcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2216 Highcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Highcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Highcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

