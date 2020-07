Amenities

Nicely updated home is ready for your family. Stylish kitchen includes granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash and built in microwave oven. Stainless steel range offers 5 burner gas cook top. New windows installed. Master bath offers dual sinks, separate jetted tub and shower. Lots of living space with 2 living and 2 eating areas. This is easy one level living with all the extras.