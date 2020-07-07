All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2044 Stonecourt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2044 Stonecourt Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

2044 Stonecourt Drive

2044 Stonecourt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2044 Stonecourt Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available 3-17-20. Fantastic 3-2-2 in gated community of Bedford, HEB ISD! Bright, open & spacious! Great architecture, high ceilings, curved walls, plantation shutters, custom ELFA closet system and more! Huge family room boasts beautiful floor to ceilings windows, crown molding and a gas tiled fireplace. Lovely dining area with decorative lighting opens to the large kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, desk area and loads of storage! Oversized 19x12 master suite has vaulted ceilings, sitting area and an inviting bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & walk-in shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms, spacious backyard, conveniently located to Hwys, shopping, restaurants and DFW Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 Stonecourt Drive have any available units?
2044 Stonecourt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 Stonecourt Drive have?
Some of 2044 Stonecourt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Stonecourt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Stonecourt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Stonecourt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2044 Stonecourt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2044 Stonecourt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2044 Stonecourt Drive offers parking.
Does 2044 Stonecourt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 Stonecourt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Stonecourt Drive have a pool?
No, 2044 Stonecourt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2044 Stonecourt Drive have accessible units?
No, 2044 Stonecourt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Stonecourt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 Stonecourt Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary