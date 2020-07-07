2044 Stonecourt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Property available 3-17-20. Fantastic 3-2-2 in gated community of Bedford, HEB ISD! Bright, open & spacious! Great architecture, high ceilings, curved walls, plantation shutters, custom ELFA closet system and more! Huge family room boasts beautiful floor to ceilings windows, crown molding and a gas tiled fireplace. Lovely dining area with decorative lighting opens to the large kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, desk area and loads of storage! Oversized 19x12 master suite has vaulted ceilings, sitting area and an inviting bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & walk-in shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms, spacious backyard, conveniently located to Hwys, shopping, restaurants and DFW Airport!