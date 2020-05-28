1912 Oak Timber Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, and 2 dining areas. This 1 story house is perfect for the modern family. Conveniently located near the AA HDQ and DFW Airport. Libraries, public recreation center, tennis courts, parks, and grocery stores nearby. This delightful, comfortable, and quiet neighborhood has access to all these essentials with only a 5 minutes drive. To access 3 major highways within 2 miles proximity, making commuting to Dallas, Ft. Worth, or any other cities in the Metroplex a breeze. In addition, this house resides in the highly desired Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district. A high school, middle school, and elementary school are all within a 5 minute drive.