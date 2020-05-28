All apartments in Bedford
1912 Oak Timber Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

1912 Oak Timber Drive

1912 Oak Timber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Oak Timber Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, and 2 dining areas. This 1 story house is perfect for the modern family. Conveniently located near the AA HDQ and DFW Airport. Libraries, public recreation center, tennis courts, parks, and grocery stores nearby. This delightful, comfortable, and quiet neighborhood has access to all these essentials with only a 5 minutes drive. To access 3 major highways within 2 miles proximity, making commuting to Dallas, Ft. Worth, or any other cities in the Metroplex a breeze. In addition, this house resides in the highly desired Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district. A high school, middle school, and elementary school are all within a 5 minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Oak Timber Drive have any available units?
1912 Oak Timber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Oak Timber Drive have?
Some of 1912 Oak Timber Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Oak Timber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Oak Timber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Oak Timber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Oak Timber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 1912 Oak Timber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Oak Timber Drive offers parking.
Does 1912 Oak Timber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Oak Timber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Oak Timber Drive have a pool?
No, 1912 Oak Timber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Oak Timber Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Oak Timber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Oak Timber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Oak Timber Drive has units with dishwashers.

