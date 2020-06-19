1812 Winchester Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home right in the heart of Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex.

Enjoy this layout with no carpet at all and fresh paint! Functional fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops includes a refrigerator! Great location. Easy access to highways 121 and 183. Two car garage with plenty of storage. Backyard is excellent with a nice 24 x 24 cover patio and a shed. Wired security cameras included but not monitored. This is a great community.. come see it today!