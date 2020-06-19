All apartments in Bedford
Bedford, TX
1812 Winchester Way
Last updated November 1 2019 at 5:39 AM

1812 Winchester Way

1812 Winchester Way · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Winchester Way, Bedford, TX 76022
Bell Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home right in the heart of Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex.
Enjoy this layout with no carpet at all and fresh paint! Functional fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops includes a refrigerator! Great location. Easy access to highways 121 and 183. Two car garage with plenty of storage. Backyard is excellent with a nice 24 x 24 cover patio and a shed. Wired security cameras included but not monitored. This is a great community.. come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

