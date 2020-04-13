All apartments in Bedford
Location

1616 Timber Glen Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
15 MONTH LEASE. You will love this delightful 2-story home on a cul-de-sac in the award winning HEB school district. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a 2-car garage giving you 1,740 sq ft of spacious elegance, with an open floor plan. Roomy living room with a beautiful fireplace to cuddle up next to with a good book. Brand new paint, new flooring downstairs and recently installed carpet upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs plus 2 bathrooms. This house is a must-see that also features a great location: 5 minutes to DFW airport, 30 minute to Dallas & FW. Application fee of $49 for each app 18 years or older. No Cats. 1 Dog OK, no aggressive breeds. $500 non refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Timber Glen Drive have any available units?
1616 Timber Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Timber Glen Drive have?
Some of 1616 Timber Glen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Timber Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Timber Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Timber Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Timber Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Timber Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Timber Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 1616 Timber Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Timber Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Timber Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1616 Timber Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Timber Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1616 Timber Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Timber Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Timber Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

