1616 Timber Glen Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

15 MONTH LEASE. You will love this delightful 2-story home on a cul-de-sac in the award winning HEB school district. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a 2-car garage giving you 1,740 sq ft of spacious elegance, with an open floor plan. Roomy living room with a beautiful fireplace to cuddle up next to with a good book. Brand new paint, new flooring downstairs and recently installed carpet upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs plus 2 bathrooms. This house is a must-see that also features a great location: 5 minutes to DFW airport, 30 minute to Dallas & FW. Application fee of $49 for each app 18 years or older. No Cats. 1 Dog OK, no aggressive breeds. $500 non refundable pet deposit.