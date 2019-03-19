All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

132 Stonegate Court

132 Stonegate Court · No Longer Available
Location

132 Stonegate Court, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and comfortable 3 BR, 2 BA brick family home. Bonus room could be converted to a 4th bedroom. Neutral carpet in hallway, bedrooms, and 1st living area. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to large den with wood like flooring, brick fireplace along one wall, light fixture ceiling fan and sliding glass doors leading out to covered patio and walkway to garage. Great open floor plan and flow for entertaining. 2 car garage with auto opener, washer, dryer connections. Plumbing system for standard size washer only. Metal roof, storm windows for low utilities! Great neighborhood and location. 1 block from Stonegate Elementary. 1 pet with approval. Excellent price per square foot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Stonegate Court have any available units?
132 Stonegate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Stonegate Court have?
Some of 132 Stonegate Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Stonegate Court currently offering any rent specials?
132 Stonegate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Stonegate Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Stonegate Court is pet friendly.
Does 132 Stonegate Court offer parking?
Yes, 132 Stonegate Court offers parking.
Does 132 Stonegate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Stonegate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Stonegate Court have a pool?
No, 132 Stonegate Court does not have a pool.
Does 132 Stonegate Court have accessible units?
No, 132 Stonegate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Stonegate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Stonegate Court has units with dishwashers.

