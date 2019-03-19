132 Stonegate Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and comfortable 3 BR, 2 BA brick family home. Bonus room could be converted to a 4th bedroom. Neutral carpet in hallway, bedrooms, and 1st living area. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to large den with wood like flooring, brick fireplace along one wall, light fixture ceiling fan and sliding glass doors leading out to covered patio and walkway to garage. Great open floor plan and flow for entertaining. 2 car garage with auto opener, washer, dryer connections. Plumbing system for standard size washer only. Metal roof, storm windows for low utilities! Great neighborhood and location. 1 block from Stonegate Elementary. 1 pet with approval. Excellent price per square foot!