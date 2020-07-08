All apartments in Bedford
Location

1201 Falcon Trail, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Very nice home! ALL NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. Open floor concept with master bedroom located downstairs with a big closet and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Kitchen features plenty cabinets space and breakfast bar. Utility room located next to the kitchen. Spacious living room with a beautiful brick fire place. Great size backyard. Easy access to Hwy 121 and 183. Located close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Falcon Trail have any available units?
1201 Falcon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Falcon Trail have?
Some of 1201 Falcon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Falcon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Falcon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Falcon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Falcon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 1201 Falcon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Falcon Trail offers parking.
Does 1201 Falcon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Falcon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Falcon Trail have a pool?
No, 1201 Falcon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Falcon Trail have accessible units?
No, 1201 Falcon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Falcon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Falcon Trail has units with dishwashers.

