1201 Falcon Trail

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice home! ALL NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. Open floor concept with master bedroom located downstairs with a big closet and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Kitchen features plenty cabinets space and breakfast bar. Utility room located next to the kitchen. Spacious living room with a beautiful brick fire place. Great size backyard. Easy access to Hwy 121 and 183. Located close to shopping and dining.