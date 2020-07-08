1201 Falcon Trail

Very nice home! ALL NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. Open floor concept with master bedroom located downstairs with a big closet and 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Kitchen features plenty cabinets space and breakfast bar. Utility room located next to the kitchen. Spacious living room with a beautiful brick fire place. Great size backyard. Easy access to Hwy 121 and 183. Located close to shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
