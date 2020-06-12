/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:12 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Western Hills
8 Units Available
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
28 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1022 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Azure Pointe
6355 Chinn Ln, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$728
911 sqft
Move-in to your gorgeous 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes. The community has an array of amenities including a playground, resort-style pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
853 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
28 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Last updated April 21 at 05:26pm
Western Hills
4 Units Available
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
Apartment community with gorgeous landscapes and on-call maintenance for convenience and relaxation. Apartments feature central air and heating and carpeted floors for comfort. Close to John Jay Museum with proximity to I-10.
Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Calder Highlands
2 Units Available
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
991 sqft
Uniquely designed apartments in the heart of historic Beaumont. Homes feature hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features on-site laundry and parking, as well as a relaxing courtyard. Near Wuthering Heights Park. By US 96.
Last updated April 18 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Charlton Pollard
1 Unit Available
345 Lawson St
345 Lawson St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Apartment in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
C.A.N.A.
1 Unit Available
4815 Sunbury
4815 Sunbury Drive, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1001 sqft
Completely renovated property ready for a small family! - This house has been completely updated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures! It is perfect for a young professional or small family to move in right away! Call to schedule your appointment
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Pine Cone
1 Unit Available
5245 Concord Road
5245 Concord Road, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Large Living Room, Central Heat and Air. Conveniently Located near Target and Parkdale Mall. New street on west side and sidewalk. Quiet for someone or family wanting to rent a home prior to becoming a homeowner.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
1136 Green Meadow St
1136 Green Meadow Street, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This spacious townhome is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with garage, located in a desirable West End neighborhood. Newly resurfaced counter-tops in kitchen, tile flooring downstairs. Features a great private patio area perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5691 Calder Avenue
5691 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1698 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful totally renovated and spacious brick home is located in the West End of Beaumont. This home offers tall ceilings with skylights, windows galore, built-in bookshelves, and cabinets giving you an abundance of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
575 Campus Street
575 Campus Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Gold Hill
1 Unit Available
3760 Saint Helena Street
3760 Saint Helena Street, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
1097 sqft
Your New Home! - Adorable home with a big driveway, to be able to not have any worries about your cars that take you anywhere. Beautiful front yard and Back yard. Call today if you want to get more information and schedule a showing. (RLNE4685000)
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
14 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3319 Avenue H 30
3319 Avenue H, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 30 Available 07/01/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285805 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 1ST*Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 3319 Avenue H in Nederland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 9th Ave
144 9th Ave, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
144 9th Avenue - This two bedroom, one bathroom house is located in Nederland off of Twin City Highway. The house has vinyl, and tile flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Avenue G
2705 Avenue G, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1092 sqft
**Rental Services** 2705 Avenue G - $100 off of the 1st months rent! This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in Nederland next to Hillcrest Elementary school.
