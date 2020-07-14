All apartments in Beaumont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Fountain Woods Apartments

3565 Delaware St · (409) 422-8270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX 77706

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0111 · Avail. Jul 30

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 0113 · Avail. Jul 31

$715

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 0104 · Avail. Aug 8

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountain Woods Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
volleyball court
You have discovered Fountain Woods...the ultimate apartment community designed with you in mind.\nFountain Woods Apartments offers all the comforts and amenities that one comes to expect in a quality home.\nSurrounding a handsome courtyard and water cascade, Fountain Woods is Beaumont's exclusive contemporary community, designed to suit today's lifestyle.\nYou'll find convenience, privacy and peace of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $85 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (first pet) $100 (second)
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountain Woods Apartments have any available units?
Fountain Woods Apartments has 5 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fountain Woods Apartments have?
Some of Fountain Woods Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountain Woods Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fountain Woods Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountain Woods Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountain Woods Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fountain Woods Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fountain Woods Apartments offers parking.
Does Fountain Woods Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fountain Woods Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountain Woods Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fountain Woods Apartments has a pool.
Does Fountain Woods Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Fountain Woods Apartments has accessible units.
Does Fountain Woods Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Fountain Woods Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fountain Woods Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fountain Woods Apartments has units with air conditioning.
