Fountain Woods Apartments

Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
volleyball court
You have discovered Fountain Woods...the ultimate apartment community designed with you in mind.\nFountain Woods Apartments offers all the comforts and amenities that one comes to expect in a quality home.\nSurrounding a handsome courtyard and water cascade, Fountain Woods is Beaumont's exclusive contemporary community, designed to suit today's lifestyle.\nYou'll find convenience, privacy and peace of mind.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $85 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (first pet) $100 (second)
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
