Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Port Arthur, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
35 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2229 Procter Street
2229 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2229 Procter - **$200 off the 1st full month's rent!** This old time charm is located in Port Arthur near Civic Park. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a utility room that has washer and dryer connections.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3500 32nd Rear
3500 32nd St, Port Arthur, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice efficiency unit in Port Arthur! - Looking to downsize? This cute and efficient property will help you do just that! This property offers a gas stove and refrigerator for all your kitchen needs, as well as window unit cooling.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3844 Procter St
3844 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1668 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $900.00 Deposit $900.00 3/1 single family home in Port Arthur. Home features lovely arched entries, ten foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities: electricity and water.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3242 27th St
3242 27th St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1410 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1.5 baths Large yard and close to Hwy 73

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Beachway
1 Unit Available
3100 17th St
3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX 77642 - Now available for rent, 3100 17th St, Port Arthur, TX 77642. This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath; it rent's for $695 per month with a $500 deposit! Be the first one to apply at www.cramerpropertyrentals.
Results within 1 mile of Port Arthur
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2705 Avenue G
2705 Avenue G, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1092 sqft
**Rental Services** 2705 Avenue G - $100 off of the 1st months rent! This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in Nederland next to Hillcrest Elementary school.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5430 Gulf Avenue
5430 Gulf Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom house perfect for a young family! - This House has been completely Updated with New Flooring, Fresh paint and all fixtures! It is perfect for a Small family or young professional.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2416 Avenue A
2416 Avenue A, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Home For Lease - Property Id: 300922 Check out this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house in Nederland. It is super cute and has been remodeled. We are pre leasing for July move in. Call today to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3185 W. Parkway
3185 W Parkway St, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
567 sqft
Nice 1/1 in Groves! - Nice and updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! This 1/1 has a nice open concept in the living and kitchen area freshly painted with modern grey and white paint colors to give it a bright space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3319 Avenue H 30
3319 Avenue H, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 30 Available 07/01/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285805 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 1ST*Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 3319 Avenue H in Nederland.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4821 Sue Ave in Groves. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
4421 Graves Avenue
4421 Graves Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1591 sqft
The home sits on a large lot with a fenced in back yard and work shop. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3001 8th Street Unit 5 101
3001 8th St, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Brand NEW 3/2 Beautiful Home Available NOW - Property Id: 187719 Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Ready for immediate delivery, this beautiful home includes

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
820 6th St
820 S 6th St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom House with a large backyard sitting on a corner lot! - It is withing walking distance from Highland Park elementary school, this House has been completely updated with new Flooring, fresh paint and fixtures! It
Results within 5 miles of Port Arthur
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$995
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.

Median Rent in Port Arthur

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Port Arthur is $655, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $795.
Studio
$516
1 Bed
$655
2 Beds
$795
3+ Beds
$1,027
City GuidePort Arthur
A little different than the PBS Arthur

Port Arthur may be a coastal city, but it's certainly not your typical tropical paradise. City slickers and tourists may feel a little out of place in this setting, however, it is a great home for the largest concentration of alligators in Texas, as well as a few human residents. These brave bayou-dwellers get to enjoy some of the best wade fishing in the state, an extremely low cost of living, and an expanding job market, as Port Arthur refineries and petrochemical plants continue to grow into one of the largest complexes in the world.

Cityscape

Old Downtown. Described these days as a ghost town, years of hurricane damage and economic hardship have made this neighborhood quite a mess. High crime, dilapidated buildings, and a few tiny, creepy looking bars are all that is left of the night life. Many older homes are still boarded up from the recent hurricanes, others completely abandoned, while a few are being revived by local residents. The area around the Lamar Sate College campus has much greener pastures, literally, the grass is greener in this section of the neighborhood, the crime rate is lower, there are less abandoned properties, and even a couple of decent hangouts, such as Jaws Bar-B-Que and the Speak Easy Lounge & Restaurant. $

Central Business District. Downtown shopping, dining, and activities can be found in the new Central Business District, centered around the Central Mall. You've got the basics, centrally, such as a Walmart, YMCA, a movie theater, Starbucks, Target, a couple of hospitals and a few churches, as well as some luxuries, such as two golf courses and a few neighborhood parks. There's also a handful of restaurants and bars – including the locally acclaimed La Cantina. $$$

Pear Ridge. Not named for the waistline of chubby person, this is a simple residential neighborhood with a couple of little parks, a child care center, an elementary school, and a Walmart nearby. Rentals include small single-family homes and small to medium sized apartments. $$

Griffing Park. This is a nice enough family environment, with schools, parks, hospital, shopping, and Sabine Lake all nearby. $$$

Lakeview. Overlooking Sabine Lake, Lakeview is an old community where barbershops, retail, and convenience stores continue to do business from buildings erected about a half a century ago. Classic signs from the early days of Sprite, Texaco, and color TV remain in front of old storefronts, creating a very historic vibe. There are a couple of little neighborhood grocers on Stadium Road, including La Ranchera, a great carniceria/fruteria/panaderia/taqueria. Rentals include old brick apartments and colorful single-family homes on tree-lined streets. And, for you barbecued crab enthusiasts (combining the best of two distinct worlds – and will probably be visited by Anthony Bourdain in the near future), be sure to check Esther's, a popular local Cajun restaurant. $$$

Sabine Pass. Formerly known as Sabine City, this little community lies at the southern tip of the city limits, and is so close to the state's border you could cast a fishing line over to Louisiana. And, there is some good fishing to be had around here. Surrounded by wildlife refuges, state parks, Lake Sabine, and the Gulf of Mexico beach, this area is very well known around town and the world for its wildlife. The best wade fishing can be found at the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, where the Galveston Bay provides plenty of trout, flounder, and redfish. Just watch out for the alligators and be sure to wear some bug spray or else you will get eaten alive – or dead if a gator gets you first. The most fun fishing can be found on the beaches south of Highway 82, aka the Coonass Riviera, where good ol' boys in pickups enjoy mass quantities of beer on the wide open and unpolished beaches of the Louisiana backcountry. There are also thousands of jobs on the way thanks to new energy infrastructure in this neighborhood, including the Gold Pass and Sabine Pass LNG terminals. $$

West Port Arthur. On the west side, obviously, with cheap rentals surrounded by miles of wildlife refuges, where the swamp's conservation comes before the people's accessibility. $

Port Acres. Also on the west side, Port Acres is a walkable, suburban community with mostly owner occupied single-family homes from the earlier part of the 20th century, along with a few mobile homes. There is a local grocer, a couple of bars and restaurants, and a nice neighborhood park, as well as the miles of wildlife refuge that encompasses most of Port Arthur's west side. $$$

Transportation

No matter where you are in Port Arthur, you've got to have a car, preferably a truck. It's the American way. The bus system is limited and, for most, very inconvenient if not downright pointless. Besides, you will need a vehicle to be able to see all that Port Arthur has to offer, as most of the wildlife, fishing, and beach parties are never anywhere near a bus route. On the plus side, in a city where gators outnumber people, there is never too much traffic, and wallets and boots come cheap.

Climate

Sometimes it can feel like it rains almost every day. That's because it does. It is a very rainy, wet, Cajun-swamp type of environment, with about a third of each month consisting of rainy days. So, be sure to pack a raincoat and some good waterproof boots. Tropical storms and hurricanes are another big part of the meteorology around here. Port Arthur has a decent seawall, however it is not immune from the effects of hurricanes. Recently, Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Ike both caused severe flooding and wind damage. Protect your belongings by getting some renter's insurance (it's very inexpensive and doesn't generally cover everything you might expect in the event of a hurricane), and then take plenty of pictures of all your stuff.

Now that y'all have the lay of the land, c'mon down and get your new Port Arthur apartment.

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Port Arthur?
In Port Arthur, the median rent is $516 for a studio, $655 for a 1-bedroom, $795 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,027 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Port Arthur, check out our monthly Port Arthur Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Port Arthur?
Some of the colleges located in the Port Arthur area include The University of Texas Medical Branch, McNeese State University, Galveston College, and College of the Mainland. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Port Arthur?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Arthur from include Beaumont, Lake Charles, Galveston, Texas City, and Nederland.

