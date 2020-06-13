/
/
orange
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM
35 Apartments for rent in Orange, TX📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$658
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$783
917 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 Burton Ave
1507 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
981 sqft
Completely renovated property, perfect for a young professional! - This house has been completely updated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures! Call to Schedule a Showing today, it wont last long! 409-540-0220 (RLNE5307228)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
916 5th St
916 5th Street, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Completely Renovated House with huge backyard and really nice porch on a quiet street! - This House has been completely updated with new flooring, Paint and Fixtures. It is perfect for a young professional couple or small family.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Burton Ave
804 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Recently renovated, perfect house for a young professional or small family! - This house has been completely updated, it features new flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures! Make your appointment today, it wont last long! Call
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2801 W Sunset Dr 69
2801 West Sunset Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$674
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunset Grove Apartments - Property Id: 149957 2801 w. Sunset Drive Orange Texas 77630 Call 409-883-0854 Apply online at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/are/tenantApplication.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3308 Pine Ridge
3308 Pine Rdg, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
3308 Pine Ridge Available 07/01/20 3308 Pine Ridge - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage will be available soon. Has been completely renovated. Lovely deck off of the patio with fenced in back yard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 15 St WSCM
1404 15th Street, Orange, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1796 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home ready for a great family to call it home. - This property just went through a complete renovation! It has fresh paint, flooring and new fixtures!!. Call today to schedule a Showing, it wont last long! P.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1914 Amsterdam Avenue
1914 Amsterdam Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
1914 Amsterdam Ave - This three bedroom one and a half bathroom home is located in Orange, TX. The home is 1,750 square feet, has central air and heat and features a 2 car garage. This home requires a 12 month lease.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4212 Briarhill Avenue
4212 Briarhill Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1582 sqft
4212 Briarhill Avenue - Beautifully updated three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage is located in Orange, TX. The living room has high vaulted ceilings with a stone fireplace. There is a den/family room off of the main living room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3819 Meeks Dr
3819 Meeks Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom with - Property Id: 283084 We have a fabulous 2 bedroom just for you! All new black appliances, completely renovated interiors, sparkling pool, pet friendly with no breed restrictions, playground, picnic areas and onsite card operated
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4020 Sikes Rd 104
4020 Sikes Road, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
872 sqft
$699 Move In Special - Property Id: 283822 Bad Credit? No Credit? Evictions? No Problem. We are a second chance property. Pet Friendly- No Breed or Weight Restrictions on your fur baby. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2108 Monterrey Drive
2108 West Monterrey Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1219 sqft
This cute 3bd/1ba home features tile floors throughout the home in a well maintained neighborhood. Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Rein
2008 West Rein Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
3/2/2 Very nice brick home of over 2150 sq ft on a historic street in a great neighborhood only a short walk to Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange Texas.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1602 9th Street
1602 9th Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$710
1234 sqft
lot 10,716
Results within 1 mile of Orange
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1701 Crockett St
1701 Crockett Avenue, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1212 sqft
Cozy home. New Carpet. Fresh Paint! 2 Bed 1 Bath $750 Rent | $750 Security Deposit Includes Trash. Pets Welcome
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Results within 5 miles of Orange
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2275 Beverly St
2275 Beverly Street, Bridge City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1233 sqft
COMING @ 09/01/20!!! Rent $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bridge City (BCISD). Newly updated with wood look tile floor in all the bedrooms and freshly painted. Washer/Dryer Hookups.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
180 Rachal Ave
180 Rachal Avenue, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
3bedroom 1 bath wash room yard kept
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
550 Henry St 202 Park
550 Henry Street, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Brand New Home- Move in Ready! - Property Id: 212413 This is a brand new model home is ready for immediate move-in! Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Ready for
Results within 10 miles of Orange
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5430 Gulf Avenue
5430 Gulf Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom house perfect for a young family! - This House has been completely Updated with New Flooring, Fresh paint and all fixtures! It is perfect for a Small family or young professional.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Orange, the median rent is $585 for a studio, $742 for a 1-bedroom, $901 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,164 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Orange, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Orange area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orange from include Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, and Groves.