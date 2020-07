Chelsea Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage parking bbq/grill clubhouse fire pit hot tub internet access

Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Each home offers a fully-equipped kitchen with custom cabinetry, wood plank flooring, marble vanities, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer. Along with being pet friendly, residents at Chelsea love the dramatic 9 foot ceilings, slate tile entries and built in book-shelves in select units. Find endless ways to enjoy your time at Chelsea with access to a resort-inspired pool and spa, tanning deck, BBQ grill, fitness center, resident business center and clubroom, as well as lush landscaping and green space with mature pine trees and winding walkways. With easy access to nearby shopping, dining and entertainment, residents love calling Chelsea home.