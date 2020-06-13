Apartment List
/
TX
/
beaumont
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX

📍
Western Hills
Calder Highlands
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
30 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
27 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
27 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Western Hills
8 Units Available
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Azure Pointe
6355 Chinn Ln, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$728
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1086 sqft
Move-in to your gorgeous 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes. The community has an array of amenities including a playground, resort-style pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated April 21 at 05:26pm
Western Hills
4 Units Available
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community with gorgeous landscapes and on-call maintenance for convenience and relaxation. Apartments feature central air and heating and carpeted floors for comfort. Close to John Jay Museum with proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Calder Highlands
2 Units Available
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed apartments in the heart of historic Beaumont. Homes feature hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features on-site laundry and parking, as well as a relaxing courtyard. Near Wuthering Heights Park. By US 96.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated April 18 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
2930 Willard
2930 Willard Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
934 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Newly renovated house! - This House offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, has been completely renovated and is ready for immediate move in. Schedule a showing today since it will not last long! (RLNE4913632)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
C.A.N.A.
1 Unit Available
4815 Sunbury
4815 Sunbury Drive, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1001 sqft
Completely renovated property ready for a small family! - This house has been completely updated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures! It is perfect for a young professional or small family to move in right away! Call to schedule your appointment

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4655 Fieldwood Ln.
4655 Fieldwood Lane, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 4655 Fieldwood Lane - Move in ready three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont near Gladys Avenue. The living room has large windows that offer a lot of light and a spacious sun room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
1335 Pipkin St
1335 Pipkin Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Charlton Pollard
1 Unit Available
345 Lawson St
345 Lawson St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Apartment in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Charlton Pollard
1 Unit Available
1965 Cleo St
1965 Cleo Street, Beaumont, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1458 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! - This newly remodeled five bedroom, two and half bath is ready to rent! This home features a downstairs master bedroom suite and half bath off of the living room. Downstairs rooms have tile flooring; upstairs has hardwood flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Safe Sommerset
1 Unit Available
8845 Anna Ln
8845 Anna Lane, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
8845 Anna Lane - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage is located near College Street and South Major Drive. This home has tile flooring throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dowlen West
1 Unit Available
955 Shakespeare Drive
955 Shakespeare Drive, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1804 sqft
955 Shakespeare - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in West Beaumont. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and there are linoleum and carpet flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dowlen West
1 Unit Available
8041 Gladys St
8041 Gladys Ave, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
condo - Property Id: 293155 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293155 Property Id 293155 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833765)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
C.A.N.A.
1 Unit Available
109 Rosine
109 Rosine Street, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1849 sqft
109 Rosine - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, on the corner of Rosine and Bayou. This house has carpet, laminate, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Calder Highlands
1 Unit Available
4650 Taft
4650 Taft Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1743 sqft
4650 Taft - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont off of Folsom Drive near shopping and restaurants. It has a split floor plan with a sun room and a formal dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of the City
1 Unit Available
1206 Corley Avenue
1206 Corley Avenue, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
948 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 1206 Corley - This spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home is located in Beaumont. The home features an extra living area as well as a dining room. This home has tile floors throughout and tall ceilings downstairs.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Pine Cone
1 Unit Available
5245 Concord Road
5245 Concord Road, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Large Living Room, Central Heat and Air. Conveniently Located near Target and Parkdale Mall. New street on west side and sidewalk. Quiet for someone or family wanting to rent a home prior to becoming a homeowner.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
1136 Green Meadow St
1136 Green Meadow Street, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
This spacious townhome is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with garage, located in a desirable West End neighborhood. Newly resurfaced counter-tops in kitchen, tile flooring downstairs. Features a great private patio area perfect for entertaining.

Median Rent in Beaumont

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Beaumont is $813, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $988.
Studio
$641
1 Bed
$813
2 Beds
$988
3+ Beds
$1,275
City GuideBeaumont
It's hard to put your finger on Beaumont -- literally and figuratively. But, alas! Time is of the essence. Let's get you settled in an apartment in Beaumont.
Okay, So You're Moving to Beaumont. Now What?

Buck up, partner. You're moving to Southeast Texas. Beaumont has some of the best activities in, like, a ninety mile radius.

The downtown area has some bars and restaurants, which tend to open and close at seemingly random hours. The further from downtown you go, particularly to the west, the more development you'll see, which means convenient shopping, dining and drinking at chain stores, restaurants and bars. Beaumont also has a great amount of outside activities.

Neighborhoods

North Beaumont is definitely the most desirable area in town. Maintained developments create a community atmosphere in this region. This area also has a variety of shopping and development, particularly near the farthest north points around Parkdale Mall. Similarly distant from the port, Beaumont's west side also has a number of affordable and desirable rentals in newer developments and single-family homes.

Southern Beaumont is replete with affordable rentals with flexible lease options.

What's undeniably great about Beaumont is that it is incredibly, unbelievably cheap throughout pretty much all parts of town. Older single-family rental houses are cheaper than newer condo and apartment developments. Prices for these houses range from $400-550.

Newer development in the farther-flung and more suburbanized areas of town will cost you more. These buildings are generally better-maintained and have more available amenities--such as swimming pools and community centers. Prices in new developments generally range from $600-700 for a two bedroom.

Rental Tips

The majority of rentals in Beaumont are arranged through management companies and private owners. Many management companies will require more in terms of up front fees, background checks and deposits, while application requirements for private homes are on a case by case basis.

Transportation

Beaumont Transit provides residents with a semi-quaint five-line system that will take you across and around town. Most residents, however, drive if they can.

Best of luck new Beaumont resident.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Beaumont?
In Beaumont, the median rent is $641 for a studio, $813 for a 1-bedroom, $988 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,275 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beaumont, check out our monthly Beaumont Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Beaumont?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Beaumont include Western Hills, and Calder Highlands.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Beaumont?
Some of the colleges located in the Beaumont area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Beaumont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beaumont from include Baytown, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, and Orange.

Similar Pages

Beaumont 1 BedroomsBeaumont 2 Bedrooms
Beaumont Apartments with ParkingBeaumont Dog Friendly Apartments
Beaumont Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

Western Hills
Calder Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University