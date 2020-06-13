67 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX📍
Buck up, partner. You're moving to Southeast Texas. Beaumont has some of the best activities in, like, a ninety mile radius.
The downtown area has some bars and restaurants, which tend to open and close at seemingly random hours. The further from downtown you go, particularly to the west, the more development you'll see, which means convenient shopping, dining and drinking at chain stores, restaurants and bars. Beaumont also has a great amount of outside activities.
North Beaumont is definitely the most desirable area in town. Maintained developments create a community atmosphere in this region. This area also has a variety of shopping and development, particularly near the farthest north points around Parkdale Mall. Similarly distant from the port, Beaumont's west side also has a number of affordable and desirable rentals in newer developments and single-family homes.
Southern Beaumont is replete with affordable rentals with flexible lease options.
What's undeniably great about Beaumont is that it is incredibly, unbelievably cheap throughout pretty much all parts of town. Older single-family rental houses are cheaper than newer condo and apartment developments. Prices for these houses range from $400-550.
Newer development in the farther-flung and more suburbanized areas of town will cost you more. These buildings are generally better-maintained and have more available amenities--such as swimming pools and community centers. Prices in new developments generally range from $600-700 for a two bedroom.
The majority of rentals in Beaumont are arranged through management companies and private owners. Many management companies will require more in terms of up front fees, background checks and deposits, while application requirements for private homes are on a case by case basis.
Beaumont Transit provides residents with a semi-quaint five-line system that will take you across and around town. Most residents, however, drive if they can.
Best of luck new Beaumont resident.