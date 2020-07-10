/
apartments with washer dryer
12 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX with washer-dryer
7 Units Available
Western Hills
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Contact for Availability
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
34 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
4 Units Available
Western Hills
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community with gorgeous landscapes and on-call maintenance for convenience and relaxation. Apartments feature central air and heating and carpeted floors for comfort. Close to John Jay Museum with proximity to I-10.
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
1 Unit Available
3699 Canyon Lane
3699 Canyon Lane, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2382 sqft
3699 Canyon Lane **Coming Soon!** - **Available mid July!** Spacious open concept home with high-end finishes is located on a cul-de-sac off North Major Drive in Beaumont.
1 Unit Available
Dowlen West
7860 Autumn Drive
7860 Autumn Drive, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2404 sqft
7860 Autumn - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, near North Major Drive. This house has wood, carpet, vinyl and tile flooring, as well as, central A/H. The living room has a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
6 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$870
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.
1 Unit Available
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.
Contact for Availability
117 N 5th St 48
117 N 5th St, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 48 Available 08/14/20 Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 236124 Check out this cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment in the heart of Nederland for move-in mid August.
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
42 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
