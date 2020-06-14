Apartment List
/
TX
/
beaumont
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beaumont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
28 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
27 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
27 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Western Hills
8 Units Available
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
2 Units Available
Azure Pointe
6355 Chinn Ln, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$728
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1086 sqft
Move-in to your gorgeous 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes. The community has an array of amenities including a playground, resort-style pool and fitness center.
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.

Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
1415 Calder Avenue - 32
1415 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
700 SqFt
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$995
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
35 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Beaumont, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beaumont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

