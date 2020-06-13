31 Apartments for rent in Groves, TX📍
Nestled on the Gulf coast of Texas, just across Sabine Lake from Louisiana, Groves is really a suburb of the Port Arthur area. A pleasant, hard-working community, the streets of Groves are lined with pecan trees that are celebrated at the yearly Texas Pecan Festival. While it is a bit of a commuter town, there is still a good sense of being neighborly, and residents tend to spend a lot of time with each other, even with the attractions of Port Arthur and Houston easily accessible.
Getting Around: Having a car is pretty important in Groves, as it is a residential town that requires a commute to get to work and to shops. Look for an apartment complex with parking, or look for an apartment for rent in the vicinity of Port Arthur.
Weather: When you live right off the Gulf of Mexico, you can expect two things: heat, and humidity. Make sure the apartments and rental condos you check out have good ventilation and air conditioning, and dress appropriately.
Lead Time: If you're looking for a studio apartment in Groves, you won't need too much lead time -- just make sure to have references and paperwork ready, and you should be able to get into a unit fairly quick. There are generally vacancies in the apartment complexes, as well as plenty of individual units and buildings. Take your time to find the right one for you; Groves is fairly low-pressure as far as rentals go.
When you start your apartment search in Groves, you'll want to start looking in the Southern and Western section of Groves. These sections are closest to Port Arthur and major roadways, which is especially important if you're going to have to commute. The northern section sits right off of the Molasses Bayou, and you can take that for what you will. For some folks, it's a great spot, but others may be turned off by the smells and critters. The eastern part of Groves is close to Sabine Lake, great for boaters and those who will want to work and live along the waterfront.
The residents of Groves are just nuts about pecans. Every last weekend in September, the Texas Pecan Festival becomes one of the biggest draws in East Texas. Aside from this festival, other highlights in the area include the Nederlands Heritage Festival and Neches River Festival.
Sabine Lake offers up some of the best saltwater fishing in Texas not found out on the Gulf, and there are plenty of marinas and tackle shops around that can set up starters. Folks who aren't fans of boating and fishing can still find plenty of outdoor activities, with a variety of parks and the Patch Golf Club in the city limits. If you're not a fan of the outdoors at all, the Groves Activity Building offers a gym, classes, and recreational activities, all under the roof and in air conditioning.
Located close to the bayous of Louisiana means that, on top of Tex-Mex cuisine, you get plenty of Cajun cooking as well in local restaurants. Groves isn't home to haute cuisine, but it certainly has plenty of spots that will leave you going home with a full stomach -- especially if you hit up a spot that serves classic Texas barbeque.