31 Apartments for rent in Groves, TX

Living in Groves

The residents of Groves are just nuts about pecans. Every last weekend in September, the Texas Pecan Festival becomes one of the biggest draws in East Texas. Aside from this festival, other highlights in the area include the Nederlands Heritage Festival and Neches River Festival.

Sabine Lake offers up some of the best saltwater fishing in Texas not found out on the Gulf, and there are plenty of marinas and tackle shops around that can set up starters. Folks who aren't fans of boating and fishing can still find plenty of outdoor activities, with a variety of parks and the Patch Golf Club in the city limits. If you're not a fan of the outdoors at all, the Groves Activity Building offers a gym, classes, and recreational activities, all under the roof and in air conditioning.

Located close to the bayous of Louisiana means that, on top of Tex-Mex cuisine, you get plenty of Cajun cooking as well in local restaurants. Groves isn't home to haute cuisine, but it certainly has plenty of spots that will leave you going home with a full stomach -- especially if you hit up a spot that serves classic Texas barbeque.