31 Apartments for rent in Groves, TX

Moving to Groves

Getting Around: Having a car is pretty important in Groves, as it is a residential town that requires a commute to get to work and to shops. Look for an apartment complex with parking, or look for an apartment for rent in the vicinity of Port Arthur.

Weather: When you live right off the Gulf of Mexico, you can expect two things: heat, and humidity. Make sure the apartments and rental condos you check out have good ventilation and air conditioning, and dress appropriately.

Lead Time: If you're looking for a studio apartment in Groves, you won't need too much lead time -- just make sure to have references and paperwork ready, and you should be able to get into a unit fairly quick. There are generally vacancies in the apartment complexes, as well as plenty of individual units and buildings. Take your time to find the right one for you; Groves is fairly low-pressure as far as rentals go.