jefferson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
95 Apartments for rent in Jefferson County, TX📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
44 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
27 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
10 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
26 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
14 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
8 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
15 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 20 at 08:37 PM
4 Units Available
Calder Highlands
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed apartments in the heart of historic Beaumont. Homes feature hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features on-site laundry and parking, as well as a relaxing courtyard. Near Wuthering Heights Park. By US 96.
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
6 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
30 Units Available
Calder Place
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
7 Units Available
Western Hills
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
2 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated April 18 at 07:02 AM
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2918 rear Nall St
2918 Nall St, Port Neches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
Nice and clean unique unit in the middle of everything. Big living spaces with inside laundry closet that includes clothes washer and dryer. The kitchen has range and fridge provided with plenty of cabinet space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8275 Anastasia Ave.
8275 Anastasia Ave, Fannett, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2648 sqft
Renters dream! Check out this newly remodeled (thanks to Imelda) 4 bedroom 3 bath with in ground pool on over 1.5 acres. Room for kids to play and a pool to boot. Sought after school district. Great community.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4421 Graves Avenue
4421 Graves Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1591 sqft
The home sits on a large lot with a fenced in back yard and work shop. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Lane
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1959 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
365 Pinchback Road
365 Pinchback Rd, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1189 sqft
This spacious townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath with study. New flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Also has an attached 2 car garage. Kitchen comes furnished with all appliances. Large living room, and lots of closet space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
South C.A.N.A.
6250 Ivanhoe Lane
6250 Ivanhoe Lane, Beaumont, TX
Studio
$1,150
1038 sqft
Electric and water is paid. Laundry facility on site. Great location in the West End. Call our on-site Manager for availability at 409-866-5625 Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
2545 Louisiana Street
2545 Louisiana Avenue, Beaumont, TX
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3014 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious newly remodeled charmer - Property Id: 91505 Beautiful property central to everything. Just remodeled with hardwood floors, newly painted. Airy and light.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
7755 Helbig Rd
7755 Helbig Road, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
7755 Helbig Road - This property is a three bedroom, one bath located in Beaumont. The living room has large windows that give it an airy feel. The kitchen is opened to the living room with a small island that allows extra seating.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
4645 Buffalo Ave.
4645 Buffalo Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$877
877 sqft
Recently renovated - Single Family - 2 Bedroom - Cozy 2 bedroom in a really cute neighborhood located in Beaumont. This house has recently been updated and is ready to be rented out. Call or email to make an appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1030 Dallas St.
1030 Dallas St, Port Neches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
1030 Dallas - This is a 2 bedroom one and a half bathroom home located in Port Neches. The home features laminate and tile flooring and central air and heat. There is a one car garage with washer and dryer connections. The backyard is fenced.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jefferson County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, McNeese State University, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, Pasadena, Baytown, League City, and Beaumont have apartments for rent.
