All apartments in Beaumont
Find more places like The Preserve at Old Dowlen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaumont, TX
/
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Preserve at Old Dowlen

5350 Old Dowlen Rd · (409) 202-6396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaumont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-1036 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 00-1122 · Avail. now

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 00-1127 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-434 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 00-421 · Avail. now

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 00-431 · Avail. now

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-1034 · Avail. now

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Unit 00-1135 · Avail. now

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Unit 00-1024 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Preserve at Old Dowlen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
on-site laundry
carport
game room
internet access
internet cafe
trash valet
The Preserve at Old Dowlen allows residents to balance their daily lives with all the unique amenities we have to offer while also providing the perfect environment to relax. Located in beautiful Beaumont, Texas, The Preserve at Old Dowlen is within walking distance to Parkdale Mall. Crockett Street Entertainment District, and downtown Beaumont are not far away. The activity lounge with billiards, theater room and flat screen TV's , along with the outdoor grilling area and televisions that surround the pool will be sure to keep you and all your guests entertained. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Live It. Love It. Guarantee.TM We are available to talk 24/7. Text PRESERVE to 47464.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100.00 per applicant
Deposit: $150.00
Move-in Fees: Move-in fee: $200.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Preserve at Old Dowlen have any available units?
The Preserve at Old Dowlen has 37 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Preserve at Old Dowlen have?
Some of The Preserve at Old Dowlen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Preserve at Old Dowlen currently offering any rent specials?
The Preserve at Old Dowlen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Preserve at Old Dowlen pet-friendly?
Yes, The Preserve at Old Dowlen is pet friendly.
Does The Preserve at Old Dowlen offer parking?
Yes, The Preserve at Old Dowlen offers parking.
Does The Preserve at Old Dowlen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Preserve at Old Dowlen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Preserve at Old Dowlen have a pool?
Yes, The Preserve at Old Dowlen has a pool.
Does The Preserve at Old Dowlen have accessible units?
No, The Preserve at Old Dowlen does not have accessible units.
Does The Preserve at Old Dowlen have units with dishwashers?
No, The Preserve at Old Dowlen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Preserve at Old Dowlen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Preserve at Old Dowlen has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Preserve at Old Dowlen?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr
Beaumont, TX 77706
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105
Beaumont, TX 77708
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St
Beaumont, TX 77706
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St
Beaumont, TX 77706
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St
Beaumont, TX 77706
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713

Similar Pages

Beaumont 1 BedroomsBeaumont 2 Bedrooms
Beaumont Apartments with BalconyBeaumont Apartments with Parking
Beaumont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baytown, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Groves, TXDayton, TXCentral Gardens, TXMont Belvieu, TXBridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXJasper, TXCarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Western Hills
Calder Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity