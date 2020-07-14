Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room on-site laundry carport game room internet access internet cafe trash valet

The Preserve at Old Dowlen allows residents to balance their daily lives with all the unique amenities we have to offer while also providing the perfect environment to relax. Located in beautiful Beaumont, Texas, The Preserve at Old Dowlen is within walking distance to Parkdale Mall. Crockett Street Entertainment District, and downtown Beaumont are not far away. The activity lounge with billiards, theater room and flat screen TV's , along with the outdoor grilling area and televisions that surround the pool will be sure to keep you and all your guests entertained. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Live It. Love It. Guarantee.TM We are available to talk 24/7. Text PRESERVE to 47464.