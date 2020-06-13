/
bridge city
49 Apartments for rent in Bridge City, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2275 Beverly St
2275 Beverly Street, Bridge City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1233 sqft
COMING @ 09/01/20!!! Rent $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bridge City (BCISD). Newly updated with wood look tile floor in all the bedrooms and freshly painted. Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
180 Rachal Ave
180 Rachal Avenue, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
3bedroom 1 bath wash room yard kept
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
550 Henry St 202 Park
550 Henry Street, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Brand New Home- Move in Ready! - Property Id: 212413 This is a brand new model home is ready for immediate move-in! Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Ready for
Results within 5 miles of Bridge City
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$658
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
917 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 Burton Ave
1507 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
981 sqft
Completely renovated property, perfect for a young professional! - This house has been completely updated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures! Call to Schedule a Showing today, it wont last long! 409-540-0220 (RLNE5307228)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
916 5th St
916 5th Street, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Completely Renovated House with huge backyard and really nice porch on a quiet street! - This House has been completely updated with new flooring, Paint and Fixtures. It is perfect for a young professional couple or small family.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Burton Ave
804 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Recently renovated, perfect house for a young professional or small family! - This house has been completely updated, it features new flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures! Make your appointment today, it wont last long! Call
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2801 W Sunset Dr 69
2801 West Sunset Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$674
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunset Grove Apartments - Property Id: 149957 2801 w. Sunset Drive Orange Texas 77630 Call 409-883-0854 Apply online at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/are/tenantApplication.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3308 Pine Ridge
3308 Pine Rdg, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
3308 Pine Ridge Available 07/01/20 3308 Pine Ridge - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage will be available soon. Has been completely renovated. Lovely deck off of the patio with fenced in back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 15 St WSCM
1404 15th Street, Orange, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1796 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home ready for a great family to call it home. - This property just went through a complete renovation! It has fresh paint, flooring and new fixtures!!. Call today to schedule a Showing, it wont last long! P.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3185 W. Parkway
3185 W Parkway St, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
567 sqft
Nice 1/1 in Groves! - Nice and updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! This 1/1 has a nice open concept in the living and kitchen area freshly painted with modern grey and white paint colors to give it a bright space.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1701 Crockett St
1701 Crockett Avenue, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1212 sqft
Cozy home. New Carpet. Fresh Paint! 2 Bed 1 Bath $750 Rent | $750 Security Deposit Includes Trash. Pets Welcome
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
2108 Monterrey Drive
2108 West Monterrey Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1219 sqft
This cute 3bd/1ba home features tile floors throughout the home in a well maintained neighborhood. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Rein
2008 West Rein Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
3/2/2 Very nice brick home of over 2150 sq ft on a historic street in a great neighborhood only a short walk to Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1602 9th Street
1602 9th Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$710
1234 sqft
lot 10,716
Results within 10 miles of Bridge City
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
36 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$995
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2705 Avenue G
2705 Avenue G, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1092 sqft
**Rental Services** 2705 Avenue G - $100 off of the 1st months rent! This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in Nederland next to Hillcrest Elementary school.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bridge City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,100.
Some of the colleges located in the Bridge City area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bridge City from include Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, and Orange.