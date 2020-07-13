/
apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX with pool
23 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
7 Units Available
Western Hills
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
5 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
27 Units Available
Calder Place
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
34 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
19 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
8 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
2 Bedrooms
$870
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
2 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
12 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
42 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
8275 Anastasia Ave.
8275 Anastasia Ave, Fannett, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2648 sqft
Renters dream! Check out this newly remodeled (thanks to Imelda) 4 bedroom 3 bath with in ground pool on over 1.5 acres. Room for kids to play and a pool to boot. Sought after school district. Great community.
