MCNEESE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 AM
28 Apartments For Rent Near McNeese
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$764
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1085 sqft
1 bedroom apartments, or 4 bedroom townhomes. Flats on Walters has the right home for you. Fitness center and amazon lockers included. Schedule a tour today!
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$930
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
3108 Aster Street - J
3108 Aster Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
This great apartment has it all! 2 bed/1 bath, centrally located and newly renovated, with a small private courtyard, built-in washer & dryer, granite counters, and stainless dishwasher, microwave, oven, and refrigerator.
3703 Common Street - 11
3703 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1010 sqft
3703 Common St.
704 Esplanade
704 Esplanade Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2653 sqft
This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University.
142 W Oak Ln
142 West Oak Lane, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Cute cottage near College Oaks Elementary & MSU. Home is close to the interstate and shopping. Home is all electric and has been completely remodeled. Large 25x40 workshop with electricity & a 9.5 x 25 lean-to attached to it.
417 E Claude St
417 East Claude Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
This three bedroom one bath home has living, dining and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in back yard. Home is just south of I-210 and is close to McNeese. Pets are allowed with owner approval and will require a $300 pet fee per pet.
520 E Lagrange Street - 4
520 E Lagrange St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
A 1/1 apartment near Mcneese. Rent is $699 with water, sewer and trash paid. All that needs to be paid is rent and electricity! Deposit is $600 and the application fee is $45. Apartment is approx.
214 Vanessa Ave
214 Vanessa Avenue, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1609 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home located in South Lake Charles. This home has a nice porch and back covered patio with a large fenced yard. Pets are allowed with owner approval and will require a $300 non-refundable pet fee.
617 East School Street
617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
4141 Benoit Lane - 09
4141 Benoit Lane, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, UPSCALE LIVING IN SOUTH LAKE CHARLES!! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with hardwood floors, granite, and a spacious, open floor plan. Located in the heart of Lake Charles, near shops, restaurants, schools, and casinos.
1823 N Tallowood Dr
1823 North Tallowood Drive, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2bed 1.5 bath in South LC, ceramic tile, fireplace, fenced in courtyard, vaulted ceilings
1755 S Tallowood Dr
1755 South Tallowood Drive, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath with dining room. Fenced back yard with nice wooden deck off of the covered patio. Washer/dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher included. Covered parking.
327 Morningside Dr
327 Morningside Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1845 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house completely repainted walls and ceilings in a nice neutral gray color. It has beautiful original wood flooring in most of the home. 2 living areas with built in cabinetry and shelving.
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)
2614 Dietz St
2614 Dietz Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1310 sqft
Recently updated three bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home has hardwood floors, gas stove and stainless side by side fridge. Fenced backyard and storage building .
314 Peake Street - Unit 4
314 Peake St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1184 sqft
Beautiful brand new two-story townhouse located in downtown Lake Charles. This townhome features the kitchen, dining, living room, utility, half bath and walk in pantry downstairs and two bedrooms with walk in closets and a full bath upstairs.
1301 17th St. (front)
1301 17th St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice cottage home located in an established area of Lake Charles. Front house has 2 bedrooms/1 bath, a large utility room, and combined living/dining room. Kitchen is equipped with stove and refrigerator.
4330 Kirkman Street - 1
4330 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A 1/1 apartment that is walking distance from Mcneese with a waterfront view of Contraband Bayou! $699 monthly with a $600 deposit and a $45 application fee.