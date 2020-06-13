/
deridder
Last updated June 13 2020
11 Apartments for rent in DeRidder, LA📍
1419 Meadowbrook
1419 Meadow Brook St, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1591 sqft
1419 Meadowbrook Available 07/01/20 1419 Meadowbrook - Very nice three bedroom two bath home , two car garage, with open floor plan, large master suite, massive walk in closet. The huge back yard has a privacy fence and all on a corner lot .
121 Mayhaw St.
121 Mayhaw St, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1750 sqft
121 Mayhaw St. Available 07/15/20 121 Mayhaw - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a great neighborhood. The home has a fenced in back yard and an attached garage. (RLNE4360011)
1116 Virginia St.
1116 Virginia Street, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1324 sqft
1116 Virginia St. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an fenced yard and attached carport. (RLNE4599592)
102 Antler Circle
102 Antler Circle, DeRidder, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1959 sqft
102 Antler - This is a nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a great neighborhood. The back yard is fenced & there is an attached 2 car garage. (RLNE2710852)
222 Northridge Dr.
222 N Ridge Dr, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1517 sqft
222 Northridge Dr. Available 07/02/20 222 North Ridge - This is a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Deridder. The home is located on a dead end street on the north end of town. (RLNE2969619)
813 Royal Oaks
813 Royal Oak Ln, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1600 sqft
QUIET CUL DE SAC - This nice 3 bedroom home is located on a dead end street and features a private back yard, an open floor plan design with a spacious kitchen and separate utilty room (RLNE2318645)
119 Bon Ami St.
119 Bon Ami Street, DeRidder, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2041 sqft
119 Bon Ami St. Available 07/09/20 Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located close to downtown Deridder. - This is a large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located close to downtown DeRidder. It offers a nice shaded yard, & a 2 car detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of DeRidder
105 Mirante Dr.
105 Mirante Dr, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosepine school district.
180 Barbara Dr.
180 Barbara Dr, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
180 Barbara Dr. Available 07/01/20 180 Barbara Dr. - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home home with a fenced back yard and 2 car garage. This home is located in the Rosepine School District! (RLNE4856218)
8813 Main St.
8813 Main St, Rosepine, LA
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
8813 B - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located just west of Rosepine. The unit is partially furnished. (RLNE5652000)
1829 Simmons Rd.
1829 Simmons Road, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
1829 Simmons Rd. - This is a great home located in Rosepine school district. The home is situated on a large private lot. There is a large detached garage/shop that goes with this property. (RLNE5840297)
2610 Bailey Rd.
2610 Bailey Rd, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
2610 Bailey Rd. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home located in Rosepine school district. Lawn care is provided at this property. (RLNE2318606)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for DeRidder rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
Some of the colleges located in the DeRidder area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to DeRidder from include Lake Charles, Orange, Prien, Westlake, and Jasper.