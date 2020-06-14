Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX with garage

Beaumont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
27 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated April 21 at 05:26pm
Western Hills
4 Units Available
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community with gorgeous landscapes and on-call maintenance for convenience and relaxation. Apartments feature central air and heating and carpeted floors for comfort. Close to John Jay Museum with proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Calder Highlands
2 Units Available
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed apartments in the heart of historic Beaumont. Homes feature hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features on-site laundry and parking, as well as a relaxing courtyard. Near Wuthering Heights Park. By US 96.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated April 18 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
1136 Green Meadow St
1136 Green Meadow Street, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
This spacious townhome is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with garage, located in a desirable West End neighborhood. Newly resurfaced counter-tops in kitchen, tile flooring downstairs. Features a great private patio area perfect for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4655 Fieldwood Ln.
4655 Fieldwood Lane, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 4655 Fieldwood Lane - Move in ready three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont near Gladys Avenue. The living room has large windows that offer a lot of light and a spacious sun room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Safe Sommerset
1 Unit Available
8845 Anna Ln
8845 Anna Lane, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
8845 Anna Lane - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage is located near College Street and South Major Drive. This home has tile flooring throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dowlen West
1 Unit Available
955 Shakespeare Drive
955 Shakespeare Drive, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1804 sqft
955 Shakespeare - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in West Beaumont. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and there are linoleum and carpet flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dowlen West
1 Unit Available
8041 Gladys St
8041 Gladys Ave, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
condo - Property Id: 293155 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293155 Property Id 293155 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833765)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
C.A.N.A.
1 Unit Available
109 Rosine
109 Rosine Street, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1849 sqft
109 Rosine - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, on the corner of Rosine and Bayou. This house has carpet, laminate, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Calder Highlands
1 Unit Available
4650 Taft
4650 Taft Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1743 sqft
4650 Taft - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont off of Folsom Drive near shopping and restaurants. It has a split floor plan with a sun room and a formal dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of the City
1 Unit Available
1206 Corley Avenue
1206 Corley Avenue, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
948 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 1206 Corley - This spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home is located in Beaumont. The home features an extra living area as well as a dining room. This home has tile floors throughout and tall ceilings downstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
317 Pinchback Road
317 Pinchback Rd, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
The well-maintained townhome is an end-unit, This townhome is 1, 700 square feet, has three bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Complete with tile, high-end laminate & carpet flooring in the bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
1415 Calder Avenue - 32
1415 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
700 SqFt
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4821 Sue Ave in Groves. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
841 Oak Terrace
841 Oak Bnd, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1395 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage,all kitchen appliance, washer dryer hook ups Spacious town-home with a fenced in yard. Quiet Neighborhood. $1400.00 per month and a $750.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
122 Parkway Oaks Drive
122 Parkway Oaks Dr, Lumberton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1581 sqft
This home won't last long so don't miss out. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths with full size 2 car garage. All updated appliances with granite countertops in kitchen,gas fireplace. Fenced in back yard.Located in a small family community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Beaumont, TX

Beaumont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

