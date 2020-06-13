Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Lake Charles, LA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$957
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
74 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
5 Units Available
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
With so much to do in the perfect Lake Charles location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$783
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
36 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$861
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
9 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 17th St. (front)
1301 17th St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice cottage home located in an established area of Lake Charles. Front house has 2 bedrooms/1 bath, a large utility room, and combined living/dining room. Kitchen is equipped with stove and refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4941 Country Club Ct
4941 Country Club Ct, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
South Lake Charles 4 bedroom 2 bath home with three living areas. Large family room with fireplace, also has large den off of the kitchen, and front living area. Recently installed new wood vinyl flooring in most of home and new paint throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Tulane St
1301 Tulane Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Cute Lake Charles cottage featuring 2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen with stove & refrigerator, central air/heat, and washer/dryer connections. Home sits on a large lot. Call our office for more information (337) 436-RENT(7368).

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2117 13th Street
2117 13th Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready 3/1 in Oak Park. This adorable home has been freshly painted, kitchen renovated and new flooring added. Appliances included are refrigerator and stove. There is an outside laundry (dryer included). Storage shed not included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
327 Morningside Dr
327 Morningside Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1845 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house completely repainted walls and ceilings in a nice neutral gray color. It has beautiful original wood flooring in most of the home. 2 living areas with built in cabinetry and shelving.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1823 N Tallowood Dr
1823 North Tallowood Drive, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2bed 1.5 bath in South LC, ceramic tile, fireplace, fenced in courtyard, vaulted ceilings

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1748 Kirkman St
1748 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1540 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom house with large backyard located close to St. Louis High School. Totally remodeled, all new appliances, granite counters in kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
523 Ford St
523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
612 Madeline St
612 Madeline St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath custom built home. Stained concrete floors throughout, custom cabinets, granite, walk in closets, outside storage and covered parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3823 Swanee St
3823 Swanee Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
Spacious three bedroom two bath home located in Lake Charles. Home is minutes away from McNeese State University and shopping centers.

Median Rent in Lake Charles

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lake Charles is $662, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $826.
Studio
$524
1 Bed
$662
2 Beds
$826
3+ Beds
$1,073
City GuideLake Charles
Warm greetings, and welcome to the one-stop shop for your Lake Charles, Louisiana apartment scavenging adventures! Situated on the southwestern edge of the Bayou State just 30-odd miles from the Gulf of Mexico. So what do you say? Are you ready to find a primo crash pad in Cajun Country? Then stick with us, and we guarantee you’ll be living it up in Lake Charles in less time than it takes to suck the head off a Zatarain’s-flavored crawfish at a good old-fashioned Louisiana crab and crawfish b...
Lake Charles is Hip

It’s true, mes amis. As a Lake Charles resident, you’ll be able to enjoy and partake in more than 75 festivals each year, a vibrant nightlife scene, and live music playing at virtually every corner (hope you like rhythm and blues!). The city also boasts numerous Gulf beaches, trendy restaurants, quirky downtown shopping destinations, a legendary waterfront boardwalk, and arguably the coolest-named body of water on the planet, the Contraband Bayou. Besides, you know you’ve officially made it as a crazy-cool city when the Band, Steve Earle, and Lucinda Williams all name-drop you in song.

Featuring a variety of casinos, arts centers, theaters, historic shopping districts, pubs, clubs, resorts, and seemingly endless miles of natural habitat, Lake Charles truly has something to offer for everyone. Bottom line: Why not venture away from your apartment now and then and experience the various attractions your fair city has to offer?

Lake Charles is a Renter's Market

Rent specials pop up frequently and waiting lists are rare. Rental houses are difficult to come by in Lake Charles, and the few that become available are never on the market for long. If you’re hell-bent on scoring a freestanding house instead of a traditional apartment, you’ll have to target the more suburban, sprawling subdivisions further from the city center.

Lake Charles is the Big Easy

Actually, New Orleans, located a couple hundred miles to the east, is the Big Easy. It doesn’t get much easier, though, than renting an apartment in Lake Charles. You should be able to score your dream pad with nothing but the basics. Just bring along a list of previous residences and proof of income, and (as long as you have at least a semi-respectable renting/credit history) you’ll be living the dream in Festival City in no time.

Lake Charles is Sprawling

Most of it is, anyway. The downtown area is built for sidewalk surfers, pub crawlers, and all other types of foot traffickers, but the majority of Lake Charles is so spread out that you’ll need your own set of wheels to work, shop, bank, dine, play, and just plain live conveniently. The city does provide a public bus system, but it’s extremely limited and runs just five routes. Fortunately, traffic is minimal (the average commute to work takes barely 15 minutes) and parking is ample, even in the hopping downtown area.

Final Thoughts: Common Sense is King

We’ve said it about a googolplex number of times, but we’ll say it again: Use common sense before attaching your John Hancock to a lease and make sure you understand every last detail. Most Lake Charles apartments are pet-friendly, but many aren’t, and landlords have different rules regarding roommates, barbecue pits, smoking, and even visitors in some cases. Also, take your move-in checklist seriously and examine every last nook and cranny of your new domicile for even the most minor blemishes (which could affect whether or not you get your security deposit back).

And on that note, you’re all set to embark on your apartment hunting adventures, so welcome to Arcadia and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lake Charles?
In Lake Charles, the median rent is $524 for a studio, $662 for a 1-bedroom, $826 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,073 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lake Charles, check out our monthly Lake Charles Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lake Charles?
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Charles area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lake Charles?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Charles from include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Orange, and Groves.

