81 Apartments for rent in Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles is Hip

It’s true, mes amis. As a Lake Charles resident, you’ll be able to enjoy and partake in more than 75 festivals each year, a vibrant nightlife scene, and live music playing at virtually every corner (hope you like rhythm and blues!). The city also boasts numerous Gulf beaches, trendy restaurants, quirky downtown shopping destinations, a legendary waterfront boardwalk, and arguably the coolest-named body of water on the planet, the Contraband Bayou. Besides, you know you’ve officially made it as a crazy-cool city when the Band, Steve Earle, and Lucinda Williams all name-drop you in song.

Featuring a variety of casinos, arts centers, theaters, historic shopping districts, pubs, clubs, resorts, and seemingly endless miles of natural habitat, Lake Charles truly has something to offer for everyone. Bottom line: Why not venture away from your apartment now and then and experience the various attractions your fair city has to offer?