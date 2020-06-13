/
/
nederland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM
50 Apartments for rent in Nederland, TX📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2705 Avenue G
2705 Avenue G, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1092 sqft
**Rental Services** 2705 Avenue G - $100 off of the 1st months rent! This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in Nederland next to Hillcrest Elementary school.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2416 Avenue A
2416 Avenue A, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Home For Lease - Property Id: 300922 Check out this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house in Nederland. It is super cute and has been remodeled. We are pre leasing for July move in. Call today to schedule a tour.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617 **PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 N 23rd
312 N 23rd St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3319 Avenue H 30
3319 Avenue H, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 30 Available 07/01/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285805 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 1ST*Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 3319 Avenue H in Nederland.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
820 6th St
820 S 6th St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom House with a large backyard sitting on a corner lot! - It is withing walking distance from Highland Park elementary school, this House has been completely updated with new Flooring, fresh paint and fixtures! It
Results within 1 mile of Nederland
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$995
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
144 9th Ave
144 9th Ave, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
144 9th Avenue - This two bedroom, one bathroom house is located in Nederland off of Twin City Highway. The house has vinyl, and tile flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3001 8th Street Unit 5 101
3001 8th St, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Brand NEW 3/2 Beautiful Home Available NOW - Property Id: 187719 Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Ready for immediate delivery, this beautiful home includes
Results within 5 miles of Nederland
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
36 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5430 Gulf Avenue
5430 Gulf Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom house perfect for a young family! - This House has been completely Updated with New Flooring, Fresh paint and all fixtures! It is perfect for a Small family or young professional.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3500 32nd Rear
3500 32nd St, Port Arthur, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice efficiency unit in Port Arthur! - Looking to downsize? This cute and efficient property will help you do just that! This property offers a gas stove and refrigerator for all your kitchen needs, as well as window unit cooling.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4821 Sue Ave in Groves. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3242 27th St
3242 27th St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1410 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1.5 baths Large yard and close to Hwy 73
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
841 Oak Terrace
841 Oak Bnd, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1395 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage,all kitchen appliance, washer dryer hook ups Spacious town-home with a fenced in yard. Quiet Neighborhood. $1400.00 per month and a $750.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Nederland, the median rent is $568 for a studio, $721 for a 1-bedroom, $876 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,131 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Nederland, check out our monthly Nederland Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Nederland area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nederland from include Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Orange, and Groves.