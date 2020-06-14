/
1 bedroom apartments
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
28 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
630 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
27 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
711 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
606 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
27 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
679 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Western Hills
8 Units Available
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
627 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Last updated April 18 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Calder Highlands
2 Units Available
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
691 sqft
Uniquely designed apartments in the heart of historic Beaumont. Homes feature hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features on-site laundry and parking, as well as a relaxing courtyard. Near Wuthering Heights Park. By US 96.
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
3580 S M L King Jr Pkwy
3580 Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
467 sqft
We have immediate move in availability on a 1bed/1bath 467 sq ft newly renovated condo with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen & bath.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
4110 Arthur Lane - 01
4110 Arthur Lane, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
676 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
1415 Calder Avenue - 32
1415 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3500 32nd Rear
3500 32nd St, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
420 sqft
Nice efficiency unit in Port Arthur! - Looking to downsize? This cute and efficient property will help you do just that! This property offers a gas stove and refrigerator for all your kitchen needs, as well as window unit cooling.
