Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Calling all boaters and fishermen! Premiere waterfront location on Eagle Mountain Lake. 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms. Full size utility room. Detached one car garage with extra storage or workshop space. Gated property. Over 1 and a half acres with beautiful trees at the front part of the lot. Lake house is older but this property is all about being on the lake. Great neighborhood. Gross monthly income must be at least $6500. Minimum credit score of 580. One dog permitted. No aggressive breeds. Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.