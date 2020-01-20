1024 Oak Ridge Dr

Amenities

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in Azle. Updated! - Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in Azle. This home has many new updates such as new floors, lights and counter tops. Right when you walk into the home You are greeted with a spacious living room with high ceilings. the master bedroom located on one side of the home, very spacious with a two way entrance to the bathroom. The bathroom has two separate sinks and a separate shower and tub and a his and her closet. With a big garage and big backyard this home is located close to the Jacksonboro highway, and near Eagle mountain lake. Updates included -

Granite countertops and backsplash

Induction cooktop

Bosch ultra quiet dishwasher

30 double convection open

LED lighting

Electronic keyless deadbolt front door

Halo plus WIFI smoke detectors w/ weather alert

WIFI thermostat

Electronic peephole front door



