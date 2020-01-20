All apartments in Azle
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

1024 Oak Ridge Dr

1024 Lake Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Lake Ridge Dr, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
key fob access
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in Azle. Updated! - Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in Azle. This home has many new updates such as new floors, lights and counter tops. Right when you walk into the home You are greeted with a spacious living room with high ceilings. the master bedroom located on one side of the home, very spacious with a two way entrance to the bathroom. The bathroom has two separate sinks and a separate shower and tub and a his and her closet. With a big garage and big backyard this home is located close to the Jacksonboro highway, and near Eagle mountain lake. Updates included -
Granite countertops and backsplash
Induction cooktop
Bosch ultra quiet dishwasher
30 double convection open
LED lighting
Electronic keyless deadbolt front door
Halo plus WIFI smoke detectors w/ weather alert
WIFI thermostat
Electronic peephole front door

(RLNE3801205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Oak Ridge Dr have any available units?
1024 Oak Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 1024 Oak Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1024 Oak Ridge Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Oak Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Oak Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Oak Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Oak Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Oak Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Oak Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Oak Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
