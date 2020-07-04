All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

939 Mazatlan Drive

939 Mazatlan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

939 Mazatlan Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Check out this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home. This house features all the builder upgrades. The large kitchen includes 42in custom cabinets, granite countertops with custom stone back splash. The open design concept includes a living room with a 36in wide fireplace with polished stone surround. Master bath features large soaking tub and separate shower with custom tile surround. The back yard is perfect for grilling or entertaining friends and family with its wooden fence. house also includes irrigation system and radiant barrier roof decking. Enjoy the community pool and it is close to parks and bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Mazatlan Drive have any available units?
939 Mazatlan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Mazatlan Drive have?
Some of 939 Mazatlan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Mazatlan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
939 Mazatlan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Mazatlan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 939 Mazatlan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 939 Mazatlan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 939 Mazatlan Drive offers parking.
Does 939 Mazatlan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Mazatlan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Mazatlan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 939 Mazatlan Drive has a pool.
Does 939 Mazatlan Drive have accessible units?
No, 939 Mazatlan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Mazatlan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 Mazatlan Drive has units with dishwashers.

