939 Mazatlan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Check out this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home. This house features all the builder upgrades. The large kitchen includes 42in custom cabinets, granite countertops with custom stone back splash. The open design concept includes a living room with a 36in wide fireplace with polished stone surround. Master bath features large soaking tub and separate shower with custom tile surround. The back yard is perfect for grilling or entertaining friends and family with its wooden fence. house also includes irrigation system and radiant barrier roof decking. Enjoy the community pool and it is close to parks and bike trails.