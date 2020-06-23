921 Wyndham Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Get approved in 10 days, and receive Half Month Free!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.