Arlington, TX
915 Carthage Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:20 PM

915 Carthage Way

915 Carthage Way · No Longer Available
Location

915 Carthage Way, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
South Arlington home! - Showings available this week after 4pm. Please call/text 817-946-2152 to confirm. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open concept, super bright! Covered patio with large fenced yard. Attached 2-car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Tenant required to maintain renter's insurance. Can be obtained through our platform for $9.50 per month per household. No Section 8. Security deposit at application approval. Owner must approve all applicants and pets. Pet Fee is $350 for first pet (non-refundable), $50 for second pet.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3625848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Carthage Way have any available units?
915 Carthage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 915 Carthage Way currently offering any rent specials?
915 Carthage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Carthage Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Carthage Way is pet friendly.
Does 915 Carthage Way offer parking?
Yes, 915 Carthage Way offers parking.
Does 915 Carthage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Carthage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Carthage Way have a pool?
No, 915 Carthage Way does not have a pool.
Does 915 Carthage Way have accessible units?
No, 915 Carthage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Carthage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Carthage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Carthage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Carthage Way does not have units with air conditioning.

