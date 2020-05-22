915 Carthage Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

South Arlington home! - Showings available this week after 4pm. Please call/text 817-946-2152 to confirm. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open concept, super bright! Covered patio with large fenced yard. Attached 2-car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Tenant required to maintain renter's insurance. Can be obtained through our platform for $9.50 per month per household. No Section 8. Security deposit at application approval. Owner must approve all applicants and pets. Pet Fee is $350 for first pet (non-refundable), $50 for second pet.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3625848)