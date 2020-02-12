All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 914 Prairie Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
914 Prairie Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

914 Prairie Ridge Lane

914 Prairie Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

914 Prairie Ridge Ln, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home! Location, Location, Location! Short distance to DFW Airport, and easy access to downtwon Dallas and Fort Worth. This home features 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car attached garage, formal dining room, and a game room. Viridian has it all with extensive biking and walking trails that connect to River Legacy Park, large lake for sailing, fishing, or paddling, Viridian Lake Club’s four pools plus an adult only infinity edge pool, Fossil Park just down the street, brand new tennis courts, and a beach volley ball court. In addition, Viridian Elementary is located on-site in the community. Don't miss out on luxury living at it's finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have any available units?
914 Prairie Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have?
Some of 914 Prairie Ridge Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Prairie Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
914 Prairie Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Prairie Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center