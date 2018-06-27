All apartments in Arlington
914 Prairie Ridge Lane

Location

914 Prairie Ridge Ln, Arlington, TX 76040

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home! Location, Location, Location! Short distance to DFW Airport, and easy access to downtwon Dallas and Fort Worth. This home features 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car attached garage, formal dining room, and a game room. Viridian has it all with extensive biking and walking trails that connect to River Legacy Park, large lake for sailing, fishing, or paddling, Viridian Lake Club’s four pools plus an adult only infinity edge pool, Fossil Park just down the street, brand new tennis courts, and a beach volley ball court. In addition, Viridian Elementary is located on-site in the community. Don't miss out on luxury living at it's finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have any available units?
914 Prairie Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have?
Some of 914 Prairie Ridge Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Prairie Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
914 Prairie Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Prairie Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Prairie Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Prairie Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

