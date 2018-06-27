914 Prairie Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome Home! Location, Location, Location! Short distance to DFW Airport, and easy access to downtwon Dallas and Fort Worth. This home features 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car attached garage, formal dining room, and a game room. Viridian has it all with extensive biking and walking trails that connect to River Legacy Park, large lake for sailing, fishing, or paddling, Viridian Lake Club’s four pools plus an adult only infinity edge pool, Fossil Park just down the street, brand new tennis courts, and a beach volley ball court. In addition, Viridian Elementary is located on-site in the community. Don't miss out on luxury living at it's finest!