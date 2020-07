Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1 Car Garage in Arlington, newly remodeled bathroom, New Kitchen Granite Countertops, perfect for small family or student housing as it is close to UTA, Schools and Shopping. Freshly painted exterior with Garage door opener. New Shower and New Electric Stove/Oven.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.