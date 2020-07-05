All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:33 PM

902 Portofino Drive

902 Portofino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Portofino Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Interlocken

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split level contemporary home with gorgeous landscaping in sought after Interlochen Estates! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is one of a kind and very unique. Bamboo hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, and new carpet. Large living room with a large fireplace and large windows over look the backyard. Open concept kitchen offers new granite counter tops, built-in refrigerator, pantry, and a breakfast bar. Master suite offers a large bathroom, soaring ceilings, and a balcony. Recently replaced windows, circle driveway for plenty of parking, huge garage, & tons of storage. Large wood deck for entertaining, and very private. MUST SEE THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Portofino Drive have any available units?
902 Portofino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Portofino Drive have?
Some of 902 Portofino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Portofino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Portofino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Portofino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Portofino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 902 Portofino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 902 Portofino Drive offers parking.
Does 902 Portofino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Portofino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Portofino Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Portofino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Portofino Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Portofino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Portofino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Portofino Drive has units with dishwashers.

