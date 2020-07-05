902 Portofino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Split level contemporary home with gorgeous landscaping in sought after Interlochen Estates! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is one of a kind and very unique. Bamboo hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, and new carpet. Large living room with a large fireplace and large windows over look the backyard. Open concept kitchen offers new granite counter tops, built-in refrigerator, pantry, and a breakfast bar. Master suite offers a large bathroom, soaring ceilings, and a balcony. Recently replaced windows, circle driveway for plenty of parking, huge garage, & tons of storage. Large wood deck for entertaining, and very private. MUST SEE THIS ONE!